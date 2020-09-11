At Jaishankar-Wang talks, India conveyed that provocative behavior of Chinese troops along LAC showed disregard for bilateral pacts: Govt sources.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
South Korea posted a slight uptick in the daily number of its coronavirus cases on Friday even as infections from a church and a political rally that sparked a second wave of outbreaks ease. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Preventi...
The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the US president...
Ben Roethlisberger played in his first NFL game 16 years ago but his nervous meter is ticking higher now after a 12-month absence from the playing field. The quarterback known as Big Ben makes his return to the gridiron on Monday night when...
Washington US, September 11 ANISputnik There will be no extension of the September 15 deadline imposed by the US government for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell its video-sharing application TikTok or see it closed up in the United Sta...