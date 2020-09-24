Even as both sides work on complete disengagement in all friction areas it is also necessary to ensure stability on ground: MEA on Ladakh standoff.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
The Ministry of AYUSH has joined hands with Rajagiri College of Social Sciences and Rajagiri Business School, Kochi to organise a novel e-marathon, as a part of the Ministrys three-month campaign called Ayush for Immunity, focussing on desi...
Thanking the Centre for its proposal to set up an All India Institute of Siddha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish it in the state. It is learnt that the government of In...
U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push to keep his tax returns away from Manhattans top prosecutor, as his lawyers said the U.S. president deserves a fair chance to show a subpoena for the returns was overbroad and issued in bad fait...
Zlatan Ibrahimovi has the coronavirus, AC Milan confirmed on Thursday. Milan players underwent tests on Wednesday after defender Lo Duarte was found to be infected following tests the previous day.Zlatan Ibrahimovi has tested positive for C...