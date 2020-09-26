Left Menu
Development News Edition

No-confidence motion against BJP government in Karnataka moved by leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah defeated by voice vote.PTI GMS BN WELCOME WELCOME

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:07 IST
No-confidence motion against BJP government in Karnataka moved by leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah defeated by voice vote.PTI GMS BN WELCOME WELCOME

No-confidence motion against BJP government in Karnataka moved by leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah defeated by voice vote.PTI GMS BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'Everything is uncertain' in Argentina with coronavirus hitting top 5 globally

Argentinas novel coronavirus infections were poised to top 700,000 on Saturday as new daily infections and deaths hit the top five globally, Reuters data showed, despite seven months of quarantine that have ravaged the frail economy.Argenti...

Cinema halls to reopen in West Bengal from October 1

Cinema halls are set to reopen in West Bengal from October 1 after remaining closed for over six months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. She also said musical, dance and magic shows woul...

Air pollution: DPCC imposes fines worth Rs 4 cr on 31 RMC plants, 8 construction sites

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC has imposed fines worth Rs 4 crore on 31 ready mix concrete RMC plants and eight large construction sites for violating air pollution control norms. The pollution control body also issued direction...

Paris knife attack suspect says he was targeting Charlie Hebdo - police source

A man arrested in Paris after two people were wounded with a meat cleaver says he was targeting weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the attack, a police source said on Saturday. The two people were attacked on Friday in front of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020