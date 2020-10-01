India, China working to schedule next round of military talks for steps towards early disengagement: MEA on border standoff in Ladakh: PTI MPB GSNGSN

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
India on Thursday strongly rejected Pakistans criticism of the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, saying it may be difficult for the neighbouring country, having a coercive apparatus, to understand the etho...
A youth from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, who was allegedly planning to join militancy, was apprehended and counselled before being handed over to his family, police said on Thursday. After receiving specific intelligence inputs...
Despite budget constraints, the government continues to make strides in prioritising road infrastructure that adversely affects the livelihood of people, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.The Minister was speaking at the launch of Tran...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all sarpanches and gram pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission JJM, saying its goal can be fully realised with the help of village community leaders, a...