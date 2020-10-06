Former Assam DIG P K Dutta, wanted in connection with the police recruitment examination paper leak scam, has been detained at the Indo-Nepal Border : Assam police.

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
A defunct railway link with Bangladesh is being revived with work on the Indian side of the border from Haldibari in north Bengal likely to be completed by December, a railway official said on Monday. Work of laying single-line tracks is al...
A day after an Army JCO was killed in firing from across the Line of Control in Rajouri district, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Tuesday condemned Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations and demanded a befitting response to se...
Taliban and Afghan peace negotiators have agreed on a code of conduct to safeguard against the risk of any breakdown in talks that began last month in Qatar to bring an end to decades of war, three official sources told Reuters on Tuesday. ...
Ineos-Grenadiers team leader Geraint Thomas is pulling out of cyclings Giro dItalia after a crash on the third stage, Italys Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Tuesday.The Welshmans Giro challenge effectively came to an end before the first c...