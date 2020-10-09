Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) employee arrested for supplying fighter aircraft info to Pakistan's Inter- Services Intelligence (ISI): Maharashtra police.

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
Lebanons leading Sunni Muslim politician, former premier Saad al-Hariri, called for the restoration of a French plan to lift the nation out of its worst financial crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.Former colonial power France, which has ...
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday China was highly concerned about the openness and safety of foreign investment in the British market, after a British parliamentary committee accused Huawei of colluding with the Chinese state. So...
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday chaired a review meeting over COVID-19 management, where he urged all officials and employess to strictly follow the guidelines for ensuring their own safety along with the society ...
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has received over 1.15 lakh bookings for all-new Creta across the country. The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name, Hyundai Motor India Ltd ...