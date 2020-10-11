CM Nitish Kumar took care of people during COVID-19 crisis, financial assistance was also provided by his govt to those outside Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda at Gaya rally.

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday and heavy rains have been forecast in isolated places over coastal parts of the state, Telangana and North interior Karnatak...
Roland Garros organizers say theyve not made a profit from this years pandemic-hit edition of the French Open that was pushed back from spring to autumn, deprived of 97 of its ticket sales and most of its spectators and is wrapping Sunday w...
A 20-member Zimbabwe team will arrive in Islamabad on October 20 for a limited-over series against Pakistan, comprising three ODIs and as many T20 International matches beginning on October 30. The ODI matches will be played on October 30, ...
Nepals coronavirus tally reached 107,755 with the detection of 2,071 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Twenty-two more people succumbed to the viral infection overnight, pushing the death toll to 636, healt...