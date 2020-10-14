Record single-day high of 64 fatalities pushes West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll to 5,808; caseload mounts to 3,05,697 with 3,677 infections: Health Department.

... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday that the Centre is extending several incentives, including free floor area ratio, concessional project finance and free of cost trunk infrastructure facilities under the Affordable Rental Hou...
Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday posted its best quarterly performance in a decade by some measures, as trading moved back into the limelight and its lack of a big consumer business switched from a curse to a blessing. The Wall Street b...
By Thin Lei Win ROME, Oct 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Efforts to halt and reverse catastrophic loss of nature and stem rising emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide should go beyond restoring forests and target key regions with the ...
Dharavi on Wednesday reported 13new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,359, a Mumbaicivic body official said2,903 of the 3,359patients have already recovered, hesaid, adding that the slum colony is now left with 153 activecases....