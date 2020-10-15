Despite being our alliance partner,JD(U) worked against LJP nominees in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. When Ram Vilas Paswan was filing nomination for Rajya Sabha, Nitish was haughty towards him: Chirag.PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:55 IST
Despite being our alliance partner,JD(U) worked against LJP nominees in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. When Ram Vilas Paswan was filing nomination for Rajya Sabha, Nitish was haughty towards him: Chirag.
