(Eds: Corrects name of committee) Joint committee of Parliament issues summons to Facebook officials asking them to appear before it on Friday on Personal Data Protection Bill.PTI JTR BJ RDMRDM

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country in a broadcast on Thursday evening amid unrest in Africas most populous nation, a spokesman said in a statement.Buharis address will begin at 7 pm local time 1800 GMT. Nearly two ...
A judge dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but said he still had to face the most serious murder charge in George Floyds death in May, according to a court ruling released on Thursday. H...
Englands test and trace scheme needs improvement and it is hard to run an effective system when there are large and increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday. Its undoubtedly the cas...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis and will need to use other measures to slow the pandemic.We cant, in my view, rely on that... it may happen, we are working flat out to ensure ...