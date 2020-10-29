Left Menu
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in an IPL match in Dubai.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 23:13 IST
Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Jeweler relieved of bag containing Rs 20 lakh

A bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash was stolen in broad daylight in the Saraf Bazaar area here on Thursday, police said. Complainant Bharat Madhukar Pawar, who owns a jewelery shop in Ashok Nagar, told the police that he visited Saraf Bazaar, a w...

Three dead as woman beheaded in attack in French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting Allahu Akbar God is Greatest beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.A defiant President Emmanuel Macron, declaring that France had been subject to a...

COVID-19: Payout cheques given to kin of four Nagpur cops

Family members of four Nagpur policemen who succumbed to the coronavirus infection were on Thursday given compensations cheques of Rs 50 lakh each. Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar handed over the compensations cheques to the kin, a...

FEATURE-Bolivia's forest people burned by 'perfect recipe' for wildfire disasters

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Oct 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Indigenous leader Tomas Candia hopes the light rains that began this week over parts of Bolivias Amazon rainforest will spread and help extinguish dozens of wildfires raging a...
