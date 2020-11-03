Bengal govt not to allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali puja, Diwali festivals to check air pollution, hazardous for COVID-19 patients: Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Nigerian workers demonstrated on Tuesday over pay issues outside the site of what will be Africas largest oil refinery, the owner Dangote Industries Ltd said, at a time of heightened tensions in the country over police brutality. In its sta...
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders after a week of anti-French protests around the Muslim world and three Islamic extremist attacks on France. Macron is seeking to calm tensions and to straighten ...
Kenya is holding talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new lending facility as the East African nation faces huge budget deficits worsened by the coronavirus crisis. The government has abandoned expensive commercial debt to cut ba...
Rachel Richardson, a lifelong Democrat, is spending Election Day hiking trails along the Pacific Coast with her two daughters and a fellow mom with her kids in tow.The 41-year-old Berkeley, California, native who already voted for Joe Biden...