Bengal's COVID-19 death toll crosses 7,000-mark with 56 more fatalities; 4,058 fresh recoveries take number of cured people to 3,42,133: Health Department.

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
Viennas streets lay eerily silent and empty under tight security on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after four people were killed in a gun rampage by a convicted jihadist in the busy city centre.On what was also the first day of a sec...
The performance of West Bengal and Rajasthan in implementing Jal Jeevan Mission was dissatisfactory, the Centre said on Tuesday after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with states to discuss the progress of t...
The Supreme Court has commuted to life term the death sentence awarded to a man convicted for raping and murdering a two-and-a-half-year old girl in 2013 in Maharashtra. The apex court, which said sexual assault on the minor girl was very s...
The Odisha government has decided to mobilise private investment in the handloom sector in order to create a global brand of the traditional tie and dye varieties, an official said. The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by...