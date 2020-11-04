Left Menu
Development News Edition

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:48 IST
Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Women's T20 Challenge: Sushma Verma, Sune Luus shine as Velocity defeat Supernovas

Sushma Verma and Sune Luus played knocks of 34 and 37 respectively as Velocity defeated Supernovas by five wickets in the Womens T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing 127, Velocity got off to the worst star...

U.S. formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by President Donald Trump to withdraw the worlds second-largest greenhouse gas emitter from the global pact to fight climate change. But the outco...

Amit Shah arrives in city to take stock of BJP organisation in WB before assembly polls

Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata Wednesday night on a two-day visit to take stock of the partys organization ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, party sources said. Shah, who was accompanied b...

MP to bring in law against those who 'conspire to change religion through marriage'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced a new law in the state against those who conspire to convert peoples religion through marriage. We are bringing in a strict law in Madhya Pradesh against those who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020