Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in opening match of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

Women's T20 Challenge: Sushma Verma, Sune Luus shine as Velocity defeat Supernovas

Sushma Verma and Sune Luus played knocks of 34 and 37 respectively as Velocity defeated Supernovas by five wickets in the Womens T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing 127, Velocity got off to the worst star...