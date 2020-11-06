SC issues show cause notice to Secretary of Maha legislative assembly for writing letter to Arnab on him approaching court. PTI ABA SJK MNL RKSRKS

... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...
Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...
The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...
Phase 1 of the 24th edition of the four-nation naval exercise Malabar 2020 is underway in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, and Royal Australian Navy are participating in the na...