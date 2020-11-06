Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC issues show cause notice to Secretary of Maha legislative assembly for writing letter to Arnab on him approaching court. PTI ABA SJK MNL RKSRKS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:11 IST
SC issues show cause notice to Secretary of Maha legislative assembly for writing letter to Arnab on him approaching court. PTI ABA SJK MNL RKSRKS

SC issues show cause notice to Secretary of Maha legislative assembly for writing letter to Arnab on him approaching court. PTI ABA SJK MNL RKSRKS

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says needs $655 million to avert new measles and polio epidemics

Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...

Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...

Navies of India, US, Japan, Australia take part in first phase of Malabar naval exercise

Phase 1 of the 24th edition of the four-nation naval exercise Malabar 2020 is underway in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, and Royal Australian Navy are participating in the na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020