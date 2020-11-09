Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trailblazers clinch Women's T20 Challenge title after beating Supernovas by 16 runs in final in Sharjah.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:59 IST
Trailblazers clinch Women's T20 Challenge title after beating Supernovas by 16 runs in final in Sharjah.

Trailblazers clinch Women's T20 Challenge title after beating Supernovas by 16 runs in final in Sharjah.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Future Lifestyle Fashions defaults on NCD payments

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported default on payments for its non-convertible debentures NCDs. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has defaulted on Payment of annual interest of Rs 30.93 crore for the period between 10 ...

Doctors considering tracheotomy on Soumitra Chatterjee

Doctors treating Soumitra Chatterjee are considering tracheotomy on the veteran actor, hoping that the surgery may improve his condition, a senior official said on Monday. The doctors are also mulling to carry out plasmapheresis after consu...

Peru's leader faces 2nd impeachment vote in as many months

Perus president faced a second impeachment vote in less than two months Monday over new accusations of corruption in the latest jolt to one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Opposition lawmakers contend Martn Vizcarr...

WB govt assured rail authorities of smooth suburban train services: Official

With less than 48 hours to go for the resumption of local train services in Bengal, the state government on Monday assured railway authorities that adequate security measures were being taken to ensure smooth operations amid the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020