Record recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients takes West Bengal's total number of cured people to 3,72,265; death toll rises to 7,403 with 53 more fatalities: Health Department.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:16 IST
