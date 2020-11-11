Left Menu
Delhi HC pulls up AAP government for relaxing norms for public gatherings and transport when COVID numbers increasing in city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:40 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Dutch govt orders further anti-spying measures for telecoms

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered a raft of new security regulations for telecommunications providers, including rules on equipment and software suppliers and a requirement that only people with background checks are allowed access ...

Artist gives life to Belgian boot-scrapers during pandemic

Life can feel smaller, even tiny during the coronavirus pandemic as public health restrictions limit social contacts to a bare minimum. But Belgian artist Elke Lemmens has found a way to build connections during the ongoing crisis. She is u...

Delhi govt extends 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign till December 31

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the AAP government has decided to extend the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to curb vehicular pollution till December 31. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on O...

Pound hits two-month highs versus euro as vaccine seen as UK lifeline

Sterling hit its highest level in more than two months versus the euro on Wednesday as investors were optimistic that a vaccine against COVID-19 would provide a lifeline to the UK economy and more hopeful about the chances of a Brexit deal....
