Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses plea seeking waiver of exam fees for CBSE students of classes 10 and 12 in current academic year in view of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:29 IST
SC dismisses plea seeking waiver of exam fees for CBSE students of classes 10 and 12 in current academic year in view of COVID-19.

SC dismisses plea seeking waiver of exam fees for CBSE students of classes 10 and 12 in current academic year in view of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

After Trump, Europe aims to show Biden it can fight for itself

The Donald Trump era may be coming to an end. But European Union ministers meeting this week to discuss the future of the continents defence will say the lesson has been learned Europe needs to be strong enough to fight on its own. EU forei...

Olympics-Australian PM, IOC chief discuss Brisbane bid

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss next years postponed Olympics in the Japanese capital and Brisbanes bid to host the 2032 Games.Morrison a...

COVID-19: I want to thank central govt for helping people of Delhi in such difficult times, says Chief Minister Kejriwal.

COVID-19 I want to thank central govt for helping people of Delhi in such difficult times, says Chief Minister Kejriwal....

Zimbabwean teachers to end strike after accepting 41% pay rise

Zimbabwes teachers have accepted a government offer to raise their salaries by at least 41 and will end a strike that started in September when schools re-opened for end-year examinations, said the countrys largest teachers union. The gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020