Bombay High Court grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel but asks them to appear before Mumbai police on January 8 in sedition case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:57 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

KZN Premier appeals for resolution to concerns facing truck drivers

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has appealed for calm and a peaceful resolution to all the concerns facing truck drivers and the road freight industry as a whole.The provincial government said it has noted with serious concern the prot...

PIL in HC to regulate powers of civil defence volunteers

A PIL was moved on Tuesday in the Delhi High Court seeking regulation of the powers delegated to civil defence volunteers in the city and that they be prevented from wearing uniforms similar to that of police. The petition by a lady advocat...

Sena MLA Sarnaik's son brought to ED office for questioning

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaiks son Vihang was on Tuesday brought to the EDs office here for questioning following raids at premises linked to his father in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provi...

Pollution played key role in high severity of third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi: Kejriwal to PM

At a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the high severity of the third wave of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is due to many factors with pollution being a significant one...
