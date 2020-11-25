In parliamentary democracy, Opposition has important role along with ruling party, so understanding, cooperation, and meaningful exchange of thoughts between the two needed: President Ram Nath Kovind.PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 25-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:41 IST
