Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal has no place for outsiders who come only during elections: CM Mamata Banerjee on BJP leaders from outside getting organisational responsibilities in state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:53 IST
Bengal has no place for outsiders who come only during elections: CM Mamata Banerjee on BJP leaders from outside getting organisational responsibilities in state.

Bengal has no place for outsiders who come only during elections: CM Mamata Banerjee on BJP leaders from outside getting organisational responsibilities in state.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London to be placed in second highest COVID risk category - official website

London will be placed into the second highest risk category when a national lockdown ends on Dec. 2, according to a government website which allows residents to check the rules which will apply to them. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has anno...

Discharge from Chembarambakkam lake in TN reduced

Authorities on Thursday drastically scaled down the discharge from Chembarambakkam lake here, a day after releasing a torrent of surplus water into river Adyar following heavy rains as cyclone Nivar approached the coast. Residents heaved as...

UPDATE 1-Poland launches new COVID-19 economic aid worth about $10 bln

Poland is introducing a programme to help its economy withstand the hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic worth about 9-10 billion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, as it confronts a second wave of infections.Emerging E...

UAE's flydubai starts Dubai-Tel Aviv services after detente

United Arab Emirates airline flydubai started direct passenger flights to Israel on Thursday after the two countries normalised ties in a Washington-brokered deal. Israel and the UAE agreed in August to establish diplomatic relations, pavin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020