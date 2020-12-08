RS RSPTI | Newyork | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:46 IST
CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...
The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions drew a mixed response in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with shops and offices remaining largely open, while the Samajwadi Party held protests in a number of districts and even stopped a train in Allahabad...
A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people inside his house on Monday night in Dera Ismail Khan of Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world.According ...
The United Arab Emirates appreciates efforts by Kuwait and the United States to strengthen Gulf Arab unity, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday in a reference to a long-running dispute with neighbouring Qatar.The Twitter post by UAE M...