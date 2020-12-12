Left Menu
Development News Edition

(Eds: Dropping reference to UP ) Farmers from Shahjahanpur to start 'Delhi Chalo' march' through Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am Sunday: Union leaders tell media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:43 IST
(Eds: Dropping reference to UP ) Farmers from Shahjahanpur to start 'Delhi Chalo' march' through Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am Sunday: Union leaders tell media.

(Eds: Dropping reference to UP ) Farmers from Shahjahanpur to start 'Delhi Chalo' march' through Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 am Sunday: Union leaders tell media.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Social distancing norms violated during recent agitations in Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday voiced concern over the violation of social distancing norms during recent agitations in the union territory. The result of the violations would be known in course of time, she said in her weekl...

Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally passes 24,000-mark, active cases 893

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed the districts infection tally to 24,038, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 893 from 899 the previous day, according to th...

Gopal Italia, who threw shoe at Guj minister, now AAP convener

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Saturday said it will contest all seats in elections to local bodies in Gujarat, due early next year. The AAP has also appointed Gopal Italia, who had hurled a shoe at Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja ...

India is being tested; will meet national security challenge: Jaishankar on border standoff with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India was being tested in the seven-month-long border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and expressed confidence that the country will meet the national security challenge. Calling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020