It was agreed that next round of military talks be held at early date for speedy and complete disengagement: MEA on diplomatic parleys with China.

... ...
... ...
The Supreme Court Friday said that COVID-19 pandemic has spread like a wild fire in the country due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard operating procedure SoPs issued to contain it. Terming it as a world war against COVID-...
Bank credit grew by 5.73 per cent to Rs 105.04 lakh crore while deposits increased by 11.34 per cent to Rs 145.92 lakh crore in the fortnight ended December 4, the RBI data showed. In the fortnight ended December 6, 2019, bank credit had st...
Schalke fired Manuel Baum as coach on Friday and turned once again to the experienced Huub Stevens. The Dutch coach is returning to Schalke for his fourth stint for the last two games of the year.Schalke is last in the Bundesliga standings ...
Retail inflation for farm labour and rural workers eased to 6 per cent and 5.86 per cent, respectively, in November, mainly due to lower prices of food items. Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL Consumer Price Index-Agricul...