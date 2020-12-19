We showed India is not weak and can give befitting reply to transgression, aggression and any unilateral action on borders: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at IAF event in Hyderabad.

... ...
China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.Zeng Yixin, vice minister of Chinas National Health Commissio...
Chinas social safety net programme, known as dibao, is increasingly being used as a tool to suppress dissent in the country, according to research from a US-based social scientist. According to South China Morning Post, the programme guaran...
The Congress on Friday claimed Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria likened protesting farmers to a mad bull, a charge denied by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti. Kataria said his remarks had been misinterpreted.Speaking to reporters in Ha...
Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will resume 5G spectrum auctions on Jan. 19, it said on Friday, after winning court approval to proceed even though Chinas Huawei is taking legal action over its exclusion from 5G networks. A Swedish court on ...