President Donald Trump has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night. T...
Six-times champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open as he continues to work his way back to fitness from two knee operations earlier this year, his agent said.The 39-year-old Swiss last played a competitive match at the ...
Chinas central bank on Monday lifted its official yuan midpoint to the strongest in 30 months, underpinned by solid gains in spot prices last Friday.The Peoples Bank of China PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.5236 per dollar prior to the mark...