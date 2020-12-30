Left Menu
30-12-2020
Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

BJP, Congress claim big victory in the Panchayat polls

Both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday claimed major victories for candidates backed by them in the recent elections to over 5,700 village panchayats even as counting of votes polled in the grass-root level ex...

Singer Jazzy B at Singhu border to celebrate New Year with protesting farmers

By Sahil Pandey Punjabi Singer Jazzy B on Wednesday reached Singhu border here to express solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting for over a month against the new agriculture laws, and to celebrate New Year with them.I am going to c...

3 terrorists killed in encounter near J-K's Srinagar

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Hokersar area near Srinagar on Wednesday, police said. An operation was launched by security forces on December 29 near Hokersar where the terrorists hurled a grenade on the searching party an...

CDSCO expert panel to reconvene on Jan 1 to consider emergency use authorisation for COVID vaccines

An expert panel in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO that met on Wednesday to consider emergency use authorisation applications by the SII for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine and Bharat Biotechs Covaxin will reconvene on Jan...
