PTI | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:46 IST
China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Cyble Appoints Cyber Security Veteran Richard Sands to Expand in North America

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Atlanta, United States Business Wire India Cyble, a fast-growing Darkweb and Cybercrime Monitoring partner and provider of Mitigation Solutions, today announced that Richard Sands, former IT Security Director o...

Singapore will consider relaxing curbs for vaccinated travellers -govt official

Singapore will consider relaxing travel restrictions for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the co-head of the governments virus taskforce said on Monday. The Southeast Asian travel hub has largely banned leisure travel, and ...

Kajol starrer 'Tribhanga' celebrates imperfections of perfect families

Netflix on Monday released the intriguing trailer of Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar starrer Tribhanga. The film revolves around the story of the dysfunctional family dynamics of the three central characters belonging to three differe...

London stocks begin 2021 with gains; Ladbrokes owner soars

British shares jumped on Monday in the first trading session of the new year as optimism around vaccine rollouts and a jump in oil prices helped boost the export-heavy index after it breached multi-year lows in the previous year. Ladbrokes ...
