Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMSPMS

PTI | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:43 IST
PMSPMS

PMSPMS

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pinduoduo faces labour probe after employee death-newspaper

Local government officials are reviewing working conditions at Chinese e-commerce group Pinduoduo, according to a state-owned newspaper, after the death of an employee caused an outcry on social media. The labour protection department of th...

Ganguly may undergo another angioplasty in "few days or weeks"

Cricket Board president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will have to undergo another angioplasty in a few days or weeks but for now be discharged from hospital as his condition is stable, the CEO of the medical facility said on Mond...

Union ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock over agri laws

The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and three central ministers got underway here on Monday afternoon to resolve an over-a-month-long impasse over farmers agitation against three farm laws, but representatives of farmer gro...

Covid-19: UK citizen from Oxford becomes world's first person to receive AstraZeneca vaccine

London UK, January 4 ANISputnik UK citizen Brian Pinker, 82, became the first person in the world to be administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the UK National H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021