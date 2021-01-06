Left Menu
SC to hear on January 11 pleas challenging new farms laws and issues related to ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders. PTI SJK ABA MNL ABA DVDV

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:51 IST
Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange is reconsidering its plan to allow three Chinese telecom giants to remain listed, the latest twist to a saga amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and tension within Washington on China policy...

Indonesia to impose more targeted restrictions to fight COVID-19

Indonesia will impose two weeks of increased coronavirus restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java from Jan. 11 and in the resort island of Bali, to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates, a minister said on Wednesday.T...

Looking Young, Fit and Healthy Is No Longer a Distant Dream With the Ultimate Immunity Club - STAMIN

Newly Launched Fully Innovative Digitalized Gym With Private Pod at Ones Own Comfort Zone Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India STAMIN The Ultimate Immunity Club is for all those men and women who are looking for a real COVID FREE...

China steps up COVID curbs near Beijing as infections rise

Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave.The province, whic...
