SCYSCYPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:50 IST
SCYSCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SCYSCY
SCYSCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal MACT here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 9,37,200 to the Kolhapur-based parents of woman who died in a road accident in 2019. The order was passed on January 1 and a copy of it was made av...
Hundreds of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify Presiden...
Security officers in dark suits drew their pistols and trained them on the shouting mob trying to smash their way through the door of the normally sedate House of Representatives chamber. The extraordinary scene unfolded amid the unpreceden...
The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest U-turn on the matter a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier deci...