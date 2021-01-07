Left Menu
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:50 IST
Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Kin get Rs 9.37L compensation for woman's death in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal MACT here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 9,37,200 to the Kolhapur-based parents of woman who died in a road accident in 2019. The order was passed on January 1 and a copy of it was made av...

WRAPUP 10-Congress resumes certification of Biden's win after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify Presiden...

Gunshots, broken glass as Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Security officers in dark suits drew their pistols and trained them on the shouting mob trying to smash their way through the door of the normally sedate House of Representatives chamber. The extraordinary scene unfolded amid the unpreceden...

NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face

The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest U-turn on the matter a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier deci...
