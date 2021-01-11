BJP will return to power in Assam in 2021 assembly polls as current dispensation have ensured all-round development of state in last five years: Party chief J P Nadda.PTI | Silchar | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:45 IST
