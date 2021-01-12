Three temperature-controlled trucks carrying Covishield vaccines leave Serum Institute of India gates; puja performed before vehicles left facility.PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-01-2021 05:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 05:03 IST
Three temperature-controlled trucks carrying Covishield vaccines leave Serum Institute of India gates; puja performed before vehicles left facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Serum Institute of India