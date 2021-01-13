Four customs officials suspended for allegedly assisting a syndicate to smuggle foreign cigarettes through Kerala's Kozhikode airport: Official sources.PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:26 IST
