India does not want conflict with anyone; it wants peace and friendly ties since it's in our blood and culture: Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru on Armed Forces Veterans Day.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:23 IST
