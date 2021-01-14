We don't want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROHPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:36 IST
We don't want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Singh
- Rajnath
- GMS ROH ROH
ALSO READ
Auriga Research Partners with PerkinElmer, Inc. to conduct COVID19 testing at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BIAL)
South runway of Bengaluru airport now CAT III B compliant
Bengaluru/Chennai say no to public celebrations to welcome 2021
Bengaluru international airport runway upgraded
Bengaluru civic body drops plan to name roads after Muslim leaders