Left Menu
Development News Edition

We don't want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:36 IST
We don't want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH

We don't want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New Renault boss plans leaner, electric future

French carmaker Renault pledged to slim down and focus more on technology as its new CEO laid out plans to revive a business hammered by management turmoil and the COVID-19 crisis.In a departure from the world-conquering view of former boss...

Bank of Khyber goes live with Temenos core and digital banking platform

Bank of Khyber BoK BoK.com.pk which is a leading bank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, with 175 branches, successfully went live with Temenos Transact Temenos.com the next-generation core banking, Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, ...

Indian missions in UAE warn against fake employment agents

Indian missions in the UAE have warned job aspirants to be wary of fake employment agents, who have again started to target unsuspecting persons after a brief break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media report on Thursday.Conce...

Hindustan Aeronautics shares zoom nearly 10 pc

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday jumped nearly 10 per cent after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the much-awaited deal worth Rs 48,000 crore to procure 83 indigenously-developed Light Combat Aircraft LCA Tejas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021