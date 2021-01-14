During the standoff between India and China, our soldiers displayed exemplary bravery and patience and if that can be narrated then every Indian will feel proud: Rajnath Singh.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
