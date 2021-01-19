Bharat Biotech has secured a fresh letter of comfort from the Centre to supply another 45 lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, sources said.PTI GDK ROH ROH

Bharat Biotech has secured a fresh letter of comfort from the Centre to supply another 45 lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, sources said.PTI GDK ROH ROHPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:35 IST
