Bharat Biotech has secured a fresh letter of comfort from the Centre to supply another 45 lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, sources said.PTI GDK ROH ROH

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

