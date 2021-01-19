Politics is solemn ideology, philosophy; one can change clothes daily but not ideologies: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on defection of some TMC leaders.PTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:28 IST
Politics is solemn ideology, philosophy; one can change clothes daily but not ideologies: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on defection of some TMC leaders.
