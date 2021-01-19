Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post COVID-19 immunisation seem to be unfounded, negligible, insignificant: Govt. PLB UZM AARAAR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:06 IST
Concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post COVID-19 immunisation seem to be unfounded, negligible, insignificant: Govt. PLB UZM AARAAR

Concerns about adverse effects and serious problems post COVID-19 immunisation seem to be unfounded, negligible, insignificant: Govt. PLB UZM AARAAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Oommen Chandy expected to lead Cong-UDF battle in coming polls

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is expected to lead the Opposition Congress led UDF battle in the crucial assembly polls due in April-May this year in Kerala.The anticipated move follows consultations at the top party level in Delhi, Co...

Swimmer, who saved people from suicides, starts 'Sonu Sood Ambulance Service'

Hyderabad, Jan 19 PTI Inspired by actor Sonu Soodsgoodwill gestures, a good samaritan here, who saved severalpeople from drowning in the historic Hussainsagar Lake locatedin the heart of the city, started Sonu Sood AmbulanceService on Tuesd...

Oxford University’s new mega centre to combat global antibiotic resistance

The University of Oxford on Tuesday announced a major 100 million pound donation by British chemicals multinational Ineos to create a world-leading institute to combat the silent pandemic of worldwide resistance to antibiotics.Antimicrobial...

Snow Rugby championship in J-K's Budgam gets overwhelming response

Youth from different districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir took part in overwhelming numbers in the inter-district Snow Rugby championship organised in Dharmuna village of Budgam. Teams from Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kupwar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021