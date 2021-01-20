Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announces ex gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh each to families of those killed in Bengal's Jalpaiguri road accident, Rs 50,000 each for injured.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:19 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announces ex gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh each to families of those killed in Bengal's Jalpaiguri road accident, Rs 50,000 each for injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Bengal
- Jalpaiguri