Bombay High Court dismisses actor Sonu Sood's appeal challenging Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's notice over alleged illegal construction on his property.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:19 IST
Bombay High Court dismisses actor Sonu Sood's appeal challenging Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's notice over alleged illegal construction on his property.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Municipal Corporation's
- Brihanmumbai
- Bombay High Court
- Sonu Sood