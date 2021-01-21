Influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui floats new political outfit -- Indian Secular Front (ISF) -- in West Bengal, ahead of assembly polls.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:43 IST
