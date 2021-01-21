Wish to be kingmaker; new political outfit, Indian Secular Front, may contest Bengal Assembly polls from all 294 seats: Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:05 IST
Wish to be kingmaker; new political outfit, Indian Secular Front, may contest Bengal Assembly polls from all 294 seats: Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui.
