Delhi HC refuses plea of Hollywood producer John Hart Jr to stay release of film 'The White Tiger' alleging copyright violation on Netflix.PTI SKV SKV RKSRKS

Delhi HC refuses plea of Hollywood producer John Hart Jr to stay release of film 'The White Tiger' alleging copyright violation on Netflix.PTI SKV SKV RKSRKSPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:30 IST
