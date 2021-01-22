(Eds: Correcting word) Govt has shown shocking insensitivity and arrogance on farmers issue through charade of consultations: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:31 IST
(Eds: Correcting word) Govt has shown shocking insensitivity and arrogance on farmers issue through charade of consultations: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Govt