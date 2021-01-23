Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme, extending benefits of the central health insurance programme to personnel of all armed police forces of India.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:14 IST
