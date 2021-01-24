Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress, too, had entered into several pacts with militants, but none were adhered to; PM Narendra Modi and BJP committed to fulfil Bodo Accord clauses: Amit Shah in Assam.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:52 IST
Congress, too, had entered into several pacts with militants, but none were adhered to; PM Narendra Modi and BJP committed to fulfil Bodo Accord clauses: Amit Shah in Assam.

Congress, too, had entered into several pacts with militants, but none were adhered to; PM Narendra Modi and BJP committed to fulfil Bodo Accord clauses: Amit Shah in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favoured to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legis...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for Tamil Nadu's 'economic downturn'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the policies of the Central Government for Tamil Nadus economic downturn and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot control and blackmail the people like it is doing with the State government. ...

Britain still a long way from easing virus lockdown, minister says

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday the country was still a long way from being able to relax a national lockdown despite evidence that the restrictions were bringing down the rate of COVID-19 infections.There is early evid...

Nawaz Sharif's son challenges Imran Khan govt to show proof of corruption

Deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs son, Hussain Nawaz on Saturday challenged Imran Khan government to show proof of corruption or illegality committed by the Sharif family before the UK or any other government in the world, reported Geo N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021