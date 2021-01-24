Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only BJP, under leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free: Union Home Minister Amit Shah a rally.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:07 IST
Only BJP, under leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free: Union Home Minister Amit Shah a rally.

Only BJP, under leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free: Union Home Minister Amit Shah a rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CM accuses DMK of 'deceit' for embracing Lord Muruga in the run-up to TN Assembly polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Sunday accused DMK president M K Stalin ofdeception for posing with Lord Murugas spear like weapon,Vel and said the divine symbol has come to leader ofoppositions notice since Assembly elections wer...

11 trapped miners rescued from gold mine in China

Eleven miners, trapped underground for two weeks following a blast in a gold mine in east Chinas Shandong Province, have been rescued, the state media reported on Sunday.Authorities have been racing to dig out 22 miners trapped underground ...

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favoured to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legis...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for Tamil Nadu's 'economic downturn'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the policies of the Central Government for Tamil Nadus economic downturn and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot control and blackmail the people like it is doing with the State government. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021