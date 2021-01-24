Only BJP, under leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free: Union Home Minister Amit Shah a rally.PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:07 IST
Only BJP, under leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free: Union Home Minister Amit Shah a rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah